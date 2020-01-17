Hikmat Hajiyev: Conflict should not be the object of demagoguery or populism

Instead of voicing absurd statements, the Armenian side should rather take the most necessary steps in the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told Report.

"Armenian forces should withdraw from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Conflict should not be the object of demagoguery or populism. Armenia is an aggressor country. As a result of their policy, we have more than a million refugees and internally displaced persons. We need to eliminate the fundamental factors of occupation to move forward in the settlement of the conflict," he said.

According to Hajiyev, only after that will it be possible to talk about any measures to establish trust.