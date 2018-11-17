Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia does not allow to carry out an investigation mission in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ / "Illegal activities of Armenians in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan cause big problems in the negotiation process, which is in the interests of Armenians. They are doing everything to preserve the status quo."

Report informs that the Deputy head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said at the international conference of the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Azerbaijan "Illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the responsibility of a third party" held in Baku.

According to him, Armenians are conducting illegal activities in Nagorno-Karabakh in several directions. "It means a change in the demography of the occupied territories, the policy of settlement, illegal use of natural resources, laundering of dirty money, changing infrastructure, destruction of material and cultural heritage, the establishment of tourism and illegal visits to the occupied territories," he stressed.

H. Hajiyev noted that Armenia, destroying and plundering natural resources in the occupied territories, does not allow to conduct an investigation mission there, because it is not profitable for them.

Hajiyev stressed the importance to draw attention of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs to these issues.