Hijran Huseynova: 27 kids are still in Armenian captivity

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ “Although Azerbaijani children today are surrounded with all-round care of the state and society, unfortunately it wasn’t possible to provide right of children of refugees and IDPs to return to and live freely in their homelands”.

Report informs, Chairwoman of State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Hijran Huseynova told at the meeting of European Council Parliamentary Assembly Commission on Social Issues, Health and Sustainable Development in Baku.

The head of committee told that none in the world ignores these rights: “But Armenia, an aggressor, who violated rights of Azerbaijani children, deprived them of their lands and homes, still doesn’t respect international law and doesn’t want to withdraw from occupied territories. 193 children were killed during this military conflict; number of injured children is expressed with hundreds”.

She noted that during the conflict our state achieved the release of 210 children from captivity and hostages: "61 children are missing, 27 are still in captivity. Unfortunately, despite the announcement of the ceasefire in 1994, facts of murdering of Azerbaijani children by Armenians continue to be registered. During past period, 32 children became victims of the Armenian terror, 13 of them died and 19 injured."