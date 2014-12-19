https://report.az/storage/news/819af0f62a10086227786f7ac91e7d1d/54adb06a-cb5b-4b0e-90b1-0eb28e27c938_292.jpg
Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution.
Report informs referring to Novosti-Armenia, it was stated by the US Ambassador to Armenia John Heffern.
'Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution, and there is only one way to settle it - peace talks', Heffern said.
At the same time he stressed that the OSCE MG only mediate and can not impose any decision on the parties.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author