Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution.

Report informs referring to Novosti-Armenia, it was stated by the US Ambassador to Armenia John Heffern.

'Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution, and there is only one way to settle it - peace talks', Heffern said.

At the same time he stressed that the OSCE MG only mediate and can not impose any decision on the parties.