Head of Working Group: We to raise issue in front of international organizations and demand compensation from Armenia

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The occupation of territories by Armenia damaged Azerbaijan in an enormous amount. Report informs that the head of Working Group, MP Khanhuseyn Kazimli said at the conference on "The report on the estimates of a damage inflicted upon as a result of Armenian ruthless pillage and the natural recourses of Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1989-1994" held by the Working Group on the assessment of casualties and losses as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenian armed forces.

He noted that the estimate of the damage has already begun: However, it's not so easy. We still cannot announce concrete figures. Of course, We have already known approximate value of damage to several fields. After the conclusion of this assessment in all areas, we will raise issue in front of international organizations and demand compensation from Armenia."