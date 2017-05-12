Chief of US National Intelligence: Combat actions in Karabakh conflict zone can repeat

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Combat actions in zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can repeat.

Report informs, says a report presented by Director of the US National Intelligence Daniel Coats to the Senate Intelligence Commission.

"The tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan, related to Nagorno-Karabakh, was again manifested in April 2016. Moreover, the parties' refusal to make mutual concessions, as well as internal pressure, suggest that large-scale military actions may repeat in 2017", report says.