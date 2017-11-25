Head of State: "Territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has the same value as territorial integrity of any other country and must be restored"

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The main challenge we face is the continued occupation of our lands by Armenia. Almost 20% of the internationally renowned territory of Azerbaijan is occupied by Armenia for more than 20 years. As a result of the occupation, more than one million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons have been subjected to ethnic cleansing”.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the plenary session of the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

"The UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from our territories. They are not fulfilled by Armenia. Separatism, aggressive separatism can not be accepted in the XXI century. All forms of separatism must be condemned and a uniform approach to all aspects of separatism should be applied. The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has the same value as the territorial integrity of any other country”, - president said.