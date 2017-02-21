Head of State Committee: Khojaly events most terrible atrocities among actions of Armenians against Azerbaijanis

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Khojaly events is the most terrible one among Armenians’ actions against Azerbaijanis. Armenians committed several genocides against Azerbaijanis”.

Report informs, Chairman of State Commission on Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Mubariz Gurbanli told at the event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

He noted that those who committed this crime will be held accountable. M.Gurbanli told that those who govern the state called “Armenia” committed crime against Azerbaijani people: “The world recognizes Khojaly genocide. We keep on working in this direction. Christians, Jews and other confessions are solidary with Azerbaijani people. Armenians have nothing to say. We must be strong to take back Khojaly. If there weren’t sponsors of Armenians, we would liberate our lands long time before. Azerbaijani army is very strong”.

He noted that mosques should be built in liberated lands, reconstruction works should be carried out: “This process is underway. There is a proverb: Revenge will not be left to doomsday. Armenians should know that Azerbaijanis will liberate lands from occupation”.

Chairman of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) committee on public associations and religious organizations, deputy secretary of ruling New Azerbaijan Parti, Siyavush Novruzov told in his speech that there are serious documents on Khojaly tragedy. International organizations, European Court of Human Rights have to pay attention to this.

He called Islamic nations to unite against actions of Armenians committed against Azerbaijani people: “Some Islamic countries try to cooperate with Armenia. If you worship Islam, how can you cooperate with Armenians?!”