Head of Russian MFA: “Liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation is part of solution plan of Nagorno Karabakh conflict”

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Implementation of UN Security Council resolutions is part of the documents that OSCE Minsk group discuss with conflict parties.”

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told Report answering the question in the briefing about what Russia can do for ending the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

“Implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation, all this is part of the documents that were collected at OSCE since 2007”, - S. Lavrov said.

He said these documents never raised doubts among parties and have paragraphs that require additional efforts.

“After announcing the ceasefire which was the main requirement of UN Security Council, OSCE Minsk group was established. All the issues regarding liberation of Azerbaijani territories, determining the final status of Nagorno Karabakh have been set as a main duty that needs to be solved through peaceful negotiations. And we are dealing with these issues", - Russian minister said.