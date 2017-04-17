Head of Research Center of Israel joined 'Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform'

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Head of Research Center of Israel has joined “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

Report informs citing the platform's press service, Mark Applebaum made a relevant statement.

The statement says: “I consider that peaceful solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the only right way. However, it is necessary to implement it within territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

I want to emphasize the importance of relevant resolutions of UN Security Council, including resolutions and decisions adopted by other international organizations. I want to note the necessity of activities of OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful solution of the conflict.

Armenian and Azerbaijani nations have lived in peace for centuries. However, the perception of young generations in both countries has formed in the context of war, as the result of unresolved conflict and it is a great disaster. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the conflict that has been lasting for a long time.

Considering the above-mentioned reasons, I express my respect to peace initiative, and make a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”, aimed at solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict".