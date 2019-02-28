Head of Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijani community responds to Armenian separatist

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh Tural Ganjaliyev has responded to the statements voiced in Armenian media by Tigran Abrahamyan who presents himself as the 'presidential advisor' of the separatist regime created in the occupied lands of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the community that Ganjaliyev said it is not suprising that the 'representative' of the separatist regime voices non-constructive statements that are damaging for the negotiations towards the peaceful resolution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh: "This is clearly proven by the thoughts voiced by Tigran Abrahamyan. When commenting on the current situation on the Line of Confrontation, he claimed that numerous factors must be taken into account and that Azerbaijan allegedly carries out the activity that may create instability on the contact line."

"I would like to bring to the attention of Tigran Abrahamyan and the separatist regime that the only way to the peaceful resolution of the conflict lies through the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani lands and the return of Azerbaijani population of these lands to their homes. It is unacceptable to create a non-constructive atmosphere through the 'representatives' of the separatist regime. Tigran Abrahamyan also needs a reminder that Armenia is known as a militarized country not only in the region but also on the international arena for the per capita income and military spending. The provocative calls by Tigran Abrahamyan regarding the involvement of the separatist regime representatives to the negotiations and failure to note the equal rights of the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan show that Armenia is not interested in the peaceful resolution of the conflict," Ganjaliyev said.

He said the verdict passed by the European Court of Human Rights 'Chiragov&Co vs Armenia' proves that the separatist regime is under the direct influence of Armenia and exists through its political, financial and military assistance: "Ordinary Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan also suffer from the occupational policy. Members of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan believe that the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh will be able to live together in conditions of peace within the framework of the internationally recognized borders, sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. The happy future and safe economic development of the region are possible through prevention of the implications of occupation."