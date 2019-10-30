Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh met with UN Deputy Secretary-General

Members of the Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh Region met with Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs of the United Nations Rosemary DiCarlo, who is on visit to Baku.

Report informs that the meeting was held at the UN office in Azerbaijan.

The meeting was attended by community chairman Tural Ganjaliyev, chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDP Affairs Rovshan Rzayev, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Fuad Huseynov and UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Azerbaijan Gulam Isakzai.