​Hawaii State Senate rejects anti-Azerbaijani resolutions

Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Two anti-Azerbaijani resolutions (SR 60 and SCR 93) were introduced at the Hawaii State Senate. They were introduced by legislators, who were misled by radical Armenian special interest groups, Report informs citing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

If adopted, the Hawaii State Legislature would have recognized the illegal regime called the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" ("NKR"), which has been established on Azerbaijan's territory by Armenia following its invasion and ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijan's lands in 1991-94. The so-called "NKR", a client regime of Armenia, has not been recognized by the United States or any other country in the world.The United Nations Security Council and other major international organizations have repeatedly condemned this illegal occupation as well as reaffirmed their support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Immediately after learning about these totally flawed, biased and misleading resolutions, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles contacted the Hawaii Senators via phone calls and official letters, drawing their attention to the gross misrepresentation of facts concerning the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

As a result of these efforts, the Hawaii State Senate leadership issued on March 11, 2016 an official statement determinedly rejecting the said resolutions.The statement says that the "Hawai‘i State Senate, consistent with the policies of the United States to respect the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, will not consider and does not support the adoption of these resolutions." Azerbaijan's Consulate General thanked the Hawaii State Senate leadership for their principled statesmanship.