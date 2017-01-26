Hadi Rajabli: We have to develop the Law "On Repatriation"

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ “We have to work on draft of the Law "On Repatriation" for return of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homelands”.

Report informs, Chairman of Milli Majlis's (Azerbaijani Parliament) committee on labor and social policy Hadi Rajabli told.

He said that the committee has huge material for development of law: “We have collected documents of many countries. Presidential order on Jojug Marjanli pioneers that law. I mean we already can develop that draft. Head of our state always pays attention to IDPs and refugees”.

Head of committee said that decision of Cabinet of Ministers related to IDPs will eliminate negative facts in this field and ensure target-oriented work.