Guzanli hosts forum of youth from Azerbaijan's occupied and frontline districts

Aghdam. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Guzanli settlement of Aghdam region is hosting the forum "We are always ready to defend our homeland" of youth of Azerbaijan's occupied and frontline districts.

Correspondent of Report News Agency, who is on trip to Aghdam informs, the forum was organized by the State Security Service (SSS), Youth Policy and Sport Issues Department of the Presidential Administration, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations.

Participants of the event firstly visited the monument of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Officials, MPs, intellectuals and public representatives are attending the forum.

At the end of the event, the appeal will be made to the President Ilham Aliyev on behalf of the forum.