Guests at Francophonie Yerevan summit dance to music stolen by Armenians from Azerbaijan - VIDEO - RESEARCH

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians have again presented Azerbaijani folklore music as their own.

Report informs that on October 11 Yerevan hosted the summit of the Francophonie International Organization connecting 58 countries.

Armenia, which has never been a venue for major international conferences, viewed this event as an opportunity for taking a provocation against Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh was presented in the Armenian pavilion within the Francophonie village in Yerevan. However, the political leadership of the invader country did not limit itself to this.

The promenade and reception were organized following the official part of the Francophonie summit. The music stolen from Azerbaijan was sounded at the reception. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the heads of state and government participating in the event, as well as the officials of other countries danced to the Azerbaijani music presented as Armenian.

Tarana Alimammadova, the teacher of music at Novkhani secondary school named after Mehdi Huseynzade told Report that the first video sounds the mix of Azerbaijan's Duy-duy and Khurdjunu dances.

The music on the second video is Azerbaijan's Basqali dance.

We present the dances played at the summit and the originals of the Azerbaijani dances: