Head of community: Great responsibility lies with youth in information warfare with Armenians

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/721864b399eede6ef3d861eebd39de05/2e939994-6c9d-4842-ba23-7e7d6c68a0d5_292.jpg

"Great responsibility lies with youth in the information warfare with Armenians," Tural Ganjaliyev said.

Report informs that he spoke at a joint event organized by the “Azerbaijan Community of Nagorno-Karabakh Region” Public Union and Youth Foundation.

He said that Armenians should be responded through youth in the information warfare: "We have recently been holding events with young people. Since we live in condition of war, we aim to respond Armenians using the potential of young people. A few days ago Armenians committed provocation at the stadium during the football match. We have to respond to Armenians in the information warfare. Today there are ample opportunities to bring Azerbaijani realities to the world, especially to international organizations and international institutions dealing with conflicts. Our youth should use these opportunities."