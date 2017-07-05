Grandmother and granddaughter killed as a result of Armenia's provocation buried

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ Residents of the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region Guliyeva Sakhiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zakhra Elnur (born in 2015) who were killed as a result of shelling by Armenian armed forces using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers had been buried.

Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency informs, along with family members of the deceased, representatives of Fuzuli District Executive Power and community representatives attended the ceremony.The Executive Authority has decided to hold the morning ceremony not in Alkhanli village but in another settlement to ensure security.

Grandmother and granddaughter were buried in Alkhanli village cemetery.

Notably, on July 4, at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire the Alkhanli village of Fizuli region, using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of this provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1967), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Servinaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to the military hospital and was operated on..

The relevant international structures were informed in regard with the incident.

Due to adequate retaliatory actions undertaken by the military units of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in this direction, the enemy was suppressed.