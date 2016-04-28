 Top
    Close photo mode

    Grad missiles and a cannonball fell on a company building in Aghdam

    11 horned animals were killed and 19 wounded

    Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ Grad missiles and a cannonball fell on building of company "Qara inək fermer təsərrüfatı" ("Black cow farm" company).

    Report was told by the Director of the livestock farm, Fuad Eyubzade that as a result of ceasefire violation, farming in the Afatlii village seriously damaged.

    11 horned animals were killed and 19 wounded.

    According F.Eyyubzade, "Qara inək fermer təsərrüfatı" company was established by the soft loan allocated by the National Entrepreneurship Support Fund under the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

    "Animals were brought from Germany and other countries", he added.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi