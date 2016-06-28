​Gernot Erler: Germany supports intensification of talks on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the OSCE

Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Deadly incidents in Nagorno-Karabakh have continued to happen for decades".

Report informs, this was stated by the Special Representative of the German presidency in OSCE Gernot Erler at today's OSCE security conference in Vienna.

According to him, the German Presidency supports intensification of negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the OSCE.