Germany does not recognize the so-called "presidential and parliamentary" elections in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Commissioner of the German Foreign Ministry for Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Michael Siebert said.

"We do not recognize the legal framework of the so-called" presidential and parliamentary elections "that took place yesterday in Nagorno-Karabakh. Both "elections" and their results are considered illegal", - M. Siebert said.