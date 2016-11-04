Germany and Armenian FMs discussed Karabakh conflict

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ German FM, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Frank-Walter Steinmeier has met with Armenian counterpart Edward Nalbandyan in Berlin.

Report informs citing news.am, the sides discussed in detail necessary steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The ministers also touched upon international and regional issues, discussed situation in Near East, especially in Syria, problem of flow of migrants and their integration. Also, Armenia-EU relations were discussed.

In addition, the foreign ministers touched upon settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Armenian side appreciated support of Germany to the OSCE Minsk Group's Co-chairs efforts for peaceful settlement of the conflict.

The sides agreed that there is no alternative to the peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.