German President: We wish for speedy and peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict"

https://report.az/storage/news/cdaeb1cac780642b6762f8ad7d441447/f8d0135f-a454-406e-9964-8dcb2c5206fe_292.jpg
Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ "As the presiding country at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Germany is willing to contribute to the speedy and peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."
Report informs referring to the Armenian media, German President Joachim Gauck stated in a letter to his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of 25th anniversary of Armenia's independence.
According to information, in a letter he stressed importance of resolving oif the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author