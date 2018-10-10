German government: Nagorno-Karabakh region is part of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ The small inquiry on the German-Azerbaijani relations submitted by the right-wing extremist faction of the German Bundestag to the AFR government contains some questions about Nagorno-Karabakh, Report informs citing the German media.

The AFR government's response to the inquiry begins with the sentence saying "the AFR government emphasizes that it is necessary to differentiate between the notions 'AFR-Armenia relations' and 'relations between AFR and Armenian Republic'. The AFR government considers the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions under the control of Armenian armed forces as part of Azerbaijan. The AFR government does not recognize the so-called 'Nagorno-Karabakh Republic'."

The government limited itself by refering to this note in its response to the relevant points of the inquiry (human rights in Nagorno-Karabakh, freedom of press, the status of minorities, the number of Germans living there, etc.).

The question "How does the AFR government assess the international legal status of Nagorno-Karabakh?" was responded by German government as follows: "The Nagorno-Karabakh region is part of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan".