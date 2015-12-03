German citizen removed from “List of Foreign citizens illegally visited to occupied territories of Azerbaijan”

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ A citizen of Federal Republic of Germany, President of “Amonbe” Association Peter Graf Şhönborn sent an official letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with an appeal for removal his name from the “List of Foreign citizens illegally visited to occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Report informs citing FM press-service.

Peter Graf Şhönborn reaffirmed his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations. He noted that his visit to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia was not intentional and he was unaware about the consequences of that visit. He stressed that the visit should not give a meaning of his disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, Peter Graf Şhönborn mentioned that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, which is nothing other than the result of occupation and aggression.

Meanwhile, Peter Graf Şhönborn expressed his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and attested that he would refrain from such visits.

The appeal by Peter Graf Şhönborn was properly considered and it was decided to remove his name from the list.