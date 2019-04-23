German Ambassador: We hope that the talks between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be productive

“The current status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is unacceptable,” German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab said.
Report informs that he spoke at a press conference, commenting on the progress in negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.
"We support all efforts within the framework of the OSCE Minsk group, as well as the activities of Andrzej Kasprzyk for a peaceful settlement. We are following the negotiations with interest. We hope that the talks between the heads of states will continue and produce positive effect," the Ambassador said.
Tural AsadiNews Author