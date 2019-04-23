 Top

German Ambassador: We hope that the talks between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia will be productive

German ambassador upbeat on talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia

“The current status quo in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is unacceptable,” German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Michael Kindsgrab said.

Report informs that he spoke at a press conference, commenting on the progress in negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

"We support all efforts within the framework of the OSCE Minsk group, as well as the activities of Andrzej Kasprzyk for a peaceful settlement. We are following the negotiations with interest. We hope that the talks between the heads of states will continue and produce positive effect," the Ambassador said.

