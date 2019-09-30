German Ambassador: Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia is a positive signal

© Report / Sultana Ahmadbayli https://report.az/storage/news/57c1dcee361c6ce7a45e23af10737f53/c80820ad-cfa5-46f9-ae3d-827ed3608ac8_292.jpg

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is very complicated, and we thank the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group for promoting a peaceful resolution to the conflict, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig said at a press conference, Report informs.

"I know that in such cases everyone wants a speedy solution to the problem, but in reality it takes patience and time. We also witnessed the division of Germany. But time settled everything," the ambassador said.

The German ambassador also welcomed the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, held in New York on September 24. "In fact, this meeting did not lead to a solution to the conflict, but their meeting was a positive signal," Manig said.