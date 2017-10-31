 Top
    Close photo mode

    Georgian political scientist: Azerbaijan took courageous step on Karabakh conflict settlement

    'If Armenian leadership also changes its stand, peace will be achieved'
    © Report

    Tbilisi. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has boldly demonstrated its fair stand on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement. Azerbaijan is interested in the peaceful resolution of this conflict as well as other problems".

    Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Georgian historian, political scientist Guram Markhulia said at a conference in Tbilisi on "Peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and new mission of civil society".

    The political scientist emphasized that, this is, first of all, is the result of the far-sighted, pragmatic policy of the Azerbaijani state, the head of state: "I think the Armenian state will also take such a courageous step".

    He noted that any conflict in the history has finally been settled peacefully: "We believe that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be settled peacefully, too. If the Armenian leadership changes its stand, peace will be achieved". 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi