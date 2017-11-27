Georgian MFA condemns opening of exhibition by Nagorno-Karabakh separatists in Tbilisi

Tbilisi. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ "It is undesirable that any separatist regime, whether unrecognized, so-called "NKR" or Abkhazia separatists to hold an exhibition, conference or other event wherever".

The Georgian Foreign Ministry (MFA) has stated to Georgian bureau of Report News Agency.

According to ministry, Georgia itself suffers from separatism, holding such an event by Nagorno-Karabakh separatists in Tbilisi has not been organized by the government line.

Azerbaijani Embassy to Georgia said that relevant structures of the country were informed about the issue and concern of Baku has been brought to their attention.

Notably, an exhibition "Revival", consisting of works of seven young artists from the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", was opened at Ayartun Center of Georgian Armenian Apostolic Church in Tbilisi.

The exhibition, to run by December 20, was opened with support of Armenian diaspora ministry, Tekeyan centre fund and "Museums of Shusha city" organization.

The official opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by the clergyman of Armenian church in Tbilisi Virap Ghazaryan, representative of Armenian embassy to Georgia and delegates of Armenian community.