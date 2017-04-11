Georgian and Armenian FMs discussed Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ "There are no problems between Armenia and Georgia, there are issues that being solved”. Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian has said at a briefing following his meeting with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze on April 11 in Yerevan.

The minister stressed that intensive dialogue between the Armenian and Georgian Foreign Ministries allows discussing a wide range of bilateral issues aimed at strengthening relations.

During the meeting, the ministers also discussed Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process.