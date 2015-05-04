Georgia not recognize "elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Official Tbilisi doesn't intend to recognize the so called "parliamentary elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs referring to Georgian media, a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia declares.

The statement says, conducting so-called "parliamentary elections" in Nagorno-Karabakh region have no legitimacy.

According to the statement, conducting so-called "parliamentary elections" in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a serious violation of international law.

The Georgian Foreign Minister also expressed the hope that, the parties will continue efforts for an early peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.