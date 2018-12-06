George Tsereteli: OSCE needs to strengthen efforts in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ / “The situation on protracted conflicts in the South Caucasus region has not improved”, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli said.

Report informs that he spoke at the annual meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE in Milan.

"We observe a lack of progress in resolving the conflicts between Russia and Georgia or Armenia and Azerbaijan on Nagorno - Karabakh conflict. And I would like to ask you to renew your commitment to greater political will in the settlement of this conflict, and urge the OSCE to strengthen its efforts in this direction, that is the most necessary factor in this issue," he said.

According to Tsereteli, today the situation remains restless also in the East of Ukraine, which led to a deep humanitarian crisis.