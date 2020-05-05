Generals' visit to frontline - Azerbaijani Army ready to inflict blow on enemy

The Azerbaijani Army is ready to inflict the strongest and most decisive blow on the enemy at any time. All drills and the frontline visits serve this purpose.

Member of the parliamentary Committee on Defense, Security, and Fight against Corruption Bakhtiyar Sadigov made the remarks while commenting on the recent visits of Presidential Aide, Colonel General Maharram Aliyev, and Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov to the foremost military units, Report says.

The presence of the leadership of the Defense Ministry on the front line during the quarantine period serves the aim to keep the Azerbaijani Army ever stronger. "Hardly a day goes by without the enemy violating the ceasefire with Azerbaijan, which is a state of war. The hostile party is constantly resorting to provocation. Their violation of the truce shows they will never agree to peace talks. The Azerbaijani Army will probably have the last word. Anyway, our army is ready for all situations. The modernization of military equipment, purchase of new types of ammunition, training of the servicemen capable of using modern weapons - all these are an indicator of the high-level supply of the army with both equipment and workforce," he said.

Currently, the combat capability of the Azerbaijani Army is at a high level, Sadigov stressed.

"There are several components in the army. One of them is the army's ammunition, professional use of weapons. The other is the enthusiasm in army. Both our spirit and weapon are ready to fight. We proved it in the April battles in 2016. In half an hour, the Azerbaijani Army conquered the Ohanyan barrier, which the Armenians always boast of as "impassable" They even ran away in fear. The April fighting is an adequate message to Armenians. They are convinced that all we say - our weapons, our attack, our readiness, our determination to liberate the land - is quite real.

Under the instruction of the Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan – Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Colonel General Maharram Aliyev, the Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the ministry visited the foremost military units on May 5.

After hearing reports on the operational situation on the line of contact of the troops, Aliyev and Hasanov observed the enemy's forward positions. The Minister gave relevant instructions to maintain the constant combat readiness of the units.

Zakir Hasanov met with officers serving in combat positions in the direction of the Talish village and inquired about their service conditions. During the meeting with the military personnel, Colonel General Aliyev spoke about the continuation of activity to fulfill the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to increase the combat effectiveness of the Azerbaijan Army and improve the social conditions of the servicemen. He emphasized that these issues are in the focus of constant attention of the country's leadership.

Then Maharram Aliyev and Zakir Hasanov checked the combat readiness of the crew of tank units and inquired about their service.