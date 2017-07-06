French Senator: I hope, Minsk Group co-chairs will finally awake

Paris. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ French Senator Eric Dolige condoled to the relatives of those killed in Alkhanli village of Fizuli region and said that this incident, which led to the death of baby, is an unacceptable tragedy.

In his interview with Report’s French bureau he expressed hope that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will not be indifferent to this tragedy and will sooner take measures to resolve the conflict peacefully: “Because not reacting to this crime, not punishing the offender means co-operation with a criminal. If the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has not been solved yet, this is the reason for Armenia's blocking the negotiations. Azerbaijan wants peace.Azerbaijan wants to return the occupied territories of Armenia.Azerbaijan wants to restore its territorial integrity. Our "Armenian friends" are hindering the spread of the truth about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in France.I hope the co-chairs of the Minsk Group will eventually awake and prevent next tragedy."

Notably, on July 4 at 20:40 the Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region aiming to kill population and destroy property of citizens using 82 and 120 millimeter mortars and heavy grenade launchers. As a result of the provocation of Armenia, villagers Allahverdiyeva Sahiba Idris (born in 1966), and Guliyeva Zahra Elnur (born in 2015) were killed. Guliyeva Selminaz Iltifat (born in 1965), who has got fragment wounds as a result of the shelling, has been taken to military hospital and was operated on.

Criminal case has been initiated by Fuzuli District Prosecutor's Office on following articles of the Criminal code of the Azerbaijan Republic:

116.0.6. implementation of large-scale distractions which have been not caused by military necessity; 116.0.7. attack on unprotected territories, settlements and zones of disarmament;

116.0.8. attack without military necessity on objects which are not in military purpose, clearly seen and distinctive, including especially protected historical, religious, educational objects, objects of art, scientific, charitable, medical objects or locations of patients and wounded persons;

116.0.10. attack on civilians or on separate civil persons who are not participating in fights;

120.2.7. Deliberate murder of two or more persons; 29,120.2.7. Attempt to a crime and deliberate murder of two or more persons;

120.2.12. on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity.

The investigation is underway.