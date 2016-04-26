French Secretary of State: Solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must not be delayed

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ "My visit to Baku is related with my participation at the VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), which passed with a great success. A large number of countries took part at the forum."

Report informs, French State Secretary for European Affairs Harlem Désir said at a press conference.

He noted that during his visit to Baku he met with President of Azerbaijan and Foreign Minister. According to him, his visit also coincided with time of increased violence in Nagorno-Karabakh: "At the meetings, I conveyed message of the President and the Government of France for peace and reconciliation. I have delivered such a message in Yerevan."

H.Désir said that the conflict should not be delayed, but the solution to the conflict by military means is impossible: "The conflict is not frozen. As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, France, along with Russia and the United States will help to ensure establishment of long-term peace based on the Madrid principles."