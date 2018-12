French presidential candidate: I will do my best for Karabakh conflict settlement

Emmanuel Macron: You know well, it is impossible to solve this problem alone

25 April, 2017 15:43

https://report.az/storage/news/946f6d7c7b0d5fddf5638c95a2d97d62/e2612346-a122-4f8f-8a9d-edb499a1e7ae_292.jpg Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ "I will show maximum effort for complete solving of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict." Report informs referring to the Armenian media, French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said. "You know very well, it is impossible to solve this problem alone," he stressed.