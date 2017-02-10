French President: We have to act to prevent clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ “France bears special responsibility for resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict as a Minsk Group Co-chair country together with the USA and Russia".

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the French President François Hollande said at the annual dinner of the Coordination Council of the Armenian Organizations of France.

"We are in haste, and haste really exists, to find a solution to this issue since the dreadful incidents of April 2-4 of the last year reminded us that every day or nearly every day a death cases is recorded in Karabakh. Therefore, we have to act to prevent clashes”, François Hollande said.

President of France added that invited Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan to Paris to discuss settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict. He said that Armenian president will visit France on March 8.