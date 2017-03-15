French President: Time has come to move forward in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "It is time now that we moved forward in finding solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict".

Report informs, French President François Hollande said in dinner party hosted by him for the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva in Paris.

He noted that the negotiations held over 23 years and the parties have not come to any final conclusion: "There is nothing worse than the status quo. Clashes in April 2016 and a few weeks ago clearly show that this conflict was never fully stopped.

You know how France together with Russian and US co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group spare efforts to find a solution. As I said to President Sargsyan visiting Paris a few days ago, I would like to repeat it in front of you: This conflict cannot be solved by military means. Thus, the United States and Russia, along with France will tirelessly continue its mediation efforts. These efforts are based on the principles of not to resort to military means, protect territorial integrity of the states as well as self-determination. France is ready to provide any initiative in this context.

Your visit to Paris is a beginning of a new stage for us in long-term relations. France will always remain as an open and sincere partner of Azerbaijan to increase exchanges, especially in the field of human rights, work together for a secure and stable future in the region".