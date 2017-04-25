French President: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution.

Report informs referring to Armenian media, President of France François Hollande told in Paris.

F. Hollande reminded France's involvement in the negotiation process and stressed that as OSCE Minsk Group co-chair France seeks to find a solution to the problem.

“This conflict takes the lives of young people every year. Recently, it has become even more acute. The parties have been negotiating for more than 23 years. But we must find a solution, since the status quo is unacceptable. This conflict has no military solution”, he noted.