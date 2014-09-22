​French President: I wish Karabakh talks to succeed

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande invited Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to Paris to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the end of October. Report informs, it was stated in the message of the President of France to his Armenian counterpart on the occasion of Independence Day of Armenia.

"I wish that the negotiations on the Karabakh settlement, in which France is involved as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in the near future will succeed. I would be glad to accept you in Paris at the end of October," Hollande said in his letter.

Earlier French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Monnier informed Report that, the meeting of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and Francois Hollande on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is planned for the end of October in Paris.

The meeting of Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan was held on September 4 with the mediation of the United States Secretary of State John Kerry. During the aggravation of the situation on the frontline, Ilham Aliyev and Serzh Sargsyan met in Sochi with the mediation of Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 9.