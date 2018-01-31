 Top
    French President: I will visit Karabakh after conflict settlement

    'France will continue to pursue policy of listening sides'
    Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ "I will visit Karabakh after the conflict's settlement".

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the annual dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian organizations in France.

    He noted that France will continue the policy of listening to the sides of the conflict as one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

