French President: Further importance to be attached for Karabakh issue

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ During a working visit to France, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the diplomatic adviser to French President Jacques Odiber at the Elysee Palace. Report was told by the Foreign Ministry's press service.

The sides exchanged views on the solution of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, France's initiative in this context, as well as the current state of bilateral relations and future prospects of France and Azerbaijan, at the meeting that took place a few days after French President Francois Hollande's visit.

The French side noted once again that France attaches great importance to the relations with Azerbaijan and remains committed to its role as a mediator and the ongoing negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and confirmed that French President Francois Hollande will further attach great importance to this issue.

Highly appreciating the activity of the French government in this context, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov noted that the existence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is the main problem hindering the peace process, and in general a fair and durable settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is possible on the basis of the principals of inviolability of internationally recognized borders, territorial integrity, sovereignty and protecting political independence.