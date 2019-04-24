French organization to Armenians: Recognize February 26 as Commemoration Day of Khojaly Genocide victims!

The Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France (FADA) has called on Armenians to recognize February 26 as the Commemoration Day of Khojaly Genocide victims, FADA President Jean-Francois Mancel said in his appeal to the mass media.

Report's French bureau informs that, according to the appeal, French President Emmanuel Macron signed an order on April 24 to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the so-called "Armenian genocide victims" in the country. In fact, it would be fair to recognize and commemorate February 26 by Armenians as the memorial day of Khojaly genocide victims. Because 613 civilians, including children, women and elderly people were killed in Khojaly, Azerbaijan on February 26, 1992. Today, the representatives of the Armenian community express their complaint to Turkey for failing to fulfill duty of memory. Isn't it time for Armenia to fulfill its duty of memory?"