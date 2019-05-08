French organization calls on official Paris to carry out duties as a co-chairing country

President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France Jean-Francois Mancel has appealed to the media. Local bureau of Report informs that in the document the French public is urged not to forget the occupation of Shusha.

It was noted in the appeal that May 8, 1945 is remembered as a day of defeat of the fascist Germany: "However, May 8, 1992, is a painful day for our Azerbaijani friends as a day of occupation of Shusha by the Armenian armed units."

The document also touched upon contribution of Shusha to the Azerbaijani culture: “Alexander Duma during his visit to the Caucasus met with famous poet of that period, the daughter of Garabagh khan Khurshudbanu Natavan in that city. Shusha was a beating heart of Azerbaijani culture by May 8, 1992 ".

The appeal also informed about the bitter consequences of the occupation of Shusha: “With the occupation of Shusha, Armenia completes the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, 480 people were killed, 600 wounded and 552 children lost their parents. All cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in Shusha were destroyed."

The document recalls the UN Security Council resolutions and that one million IDPs are still waiting for the day to return to their home lands. At the same time, official Paris as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group was asked to carry out its duty to restore fair and lasting peace in the region.