French MP: Signing of 'Friendship Charter' with Armenian separatists in Karabakh is unacceptable

Paris. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ "It is unacceptable that the French city municipalities signed a 'Friendship Charter' with the Armenian separatists in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", Member of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, MP André Villiers told Western European Bureau of Report News Agency.

According to him, this step means that the occupation of Azerbaijani lands is accepted: "These steps by the French municipalities contradict the country's state policy, as well as international documents". Villiers said that Paris does not accept the "Friendship Charter" signed between the French city municipalities and the Armenian separatists in the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic". "The international community, including the French state, does not recognize the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. There are also several resolutions in this regard. In addition, France is involved in the peace process between the conflicting parties within the OSCE Minsk Group. The French state should not ignore this situation."

The Foreign Ministry of France announced its position on this issue.