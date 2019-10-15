French MP: Armenia occupied part of Azerbaijani lands

Armenia has occupied part of Azerbaijani lands, Member of the France-Azerbaijan friendship group deputy Guy Bricout told Report's local bureau at the French National Assembly.

He said he would do his best to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be solved. I was elected from the opposition party. But I will do my best to help France increase its efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and solve this problem."

The MP said that Azerbaijan is recognized in France thanks to prestigious international events: "People in France mainly talk about Armenia. The French press also writes more about Armenia. Azerbaijan is mentioned in connection with the World Cup, Formula 1 and other significant events. I understood the true reality of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict only when I was in Azerbaijan."