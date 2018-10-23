 Top
    French MFA: "We do not recognize 'NKR' and do not accept the 'Friendship Charter'"

    Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ France does not recognize the 'Friendship charter' signed between the separatist so-called 'Nagorno-Karabakh Republic' and the municipality of French city Saint-Étienne, the French Foreign Ministry said in response to the inquiry of Report's Western European Bureau.

    "France's stance on this issue is clear. France does not recognize the 'Nagorno-Karabakh Republic' and do not accept the 'Frendship Charter' signed between Saint-Étienne and 'NKR'," the Foreign Ministry added.

