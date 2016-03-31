​French MFA: Paris keeps working within OSCE Minsk Group to facilitate settlement of the conflict

https://report.az/storage/news/aa0b1c64ff4356eab3666624d8c359e5/35d5d01d-889b-4d29-a8d9-29e50e7bc7c3_292.jpg
Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ "France continues its consistent work in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group to facilitate a just and lasting settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."
Report informs citing Regnum, French Foreign Ministry spokesman Romain Nadal said.
According to him, the OSCE Minsk Group is the only one format adopted by the parties to the conflict.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author