French MFA: "Charter" signed between Alfortville municipality and Karabakh separatists has no legal force EXCLUSIVE

Paris. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The "friendship charter" signed between the French town of Alfortville and the Armenian separatists in the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" has no legal force for the French state, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France said in response to the request of Report's Western European Bureau.

"The position of the French state in this issue is clear, France does not recognize the 'Nagorno-Karabakh Republic' or the friendship charter signed by Alfortville, France," the Foreign Ministry said.

Notably, the "friendship charter" was signed between the Armenian separatists of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" and predominantly Armenian Alfortville on September 25 of this year.