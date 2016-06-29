French FM: Paris ready to provide a platform for new talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ France is ready to provide a platform for new negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, Foreign Minister of France Jean-Marc Ayrault said after meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Paris.

"We also discussed the situation in Nagorno Karabakhş Sergei Lavrov briefed me on outcome of the talks in St. Petersburg between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armeniaş I reminded that we are ready to provide a platform for further discussions in Paris", he said.